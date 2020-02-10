Brazil's Paulinho, center right, embraces with teammate Pedrinho after scoring his side's first goal against Argentina during a South America Olympic qualifying U23 soccer match on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

BUCARAMANGA – Reigning Olympic men's football champions Brazil qualified for this summer's tournament in Japan with a 3-0 win over Argentina on Sunday.

Brazil had to beat their arch rivals in the Colombia qualifier in order to join them as one of South America’s two representatives at the Tokyo Games.