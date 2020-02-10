BUCARAMANGA – Reigning Olympic men's football champions Brazil qualified for this summer's tournament in Japan with a 3-0 win over Argentina on Sunday.
Brazil had to beat their arch rivals in the Colombia qualifier in order to join them as one of South America’s two representatives at the Tokyo Games.
Paulinho scored the opener after 11 minutes before Matheus Cunha added a second on the half-hour mark and a third early in the second half.
Congratulations to Brazil Olympic team qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics after winning 3x0 against Argentina . pic.twitter.com/KvezYjB8Yq— Luiz Greco (@brsoccerexpress) February 10, 2020