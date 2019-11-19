Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photo: Mahmoud Khale/Reuters

Brazil returned to triumphant form after a five-game winless streak on Tuesday with the recalled Philippe Coutinho starring in a 3-0 win over South Korea. In front of a sparse crowd in Abu Dhabi, Lucas Paqueta put Brazil 1-0 up in the ninth minute when he headed home from close range after excellent work on the left from Coutinho and Renan Lodi.

Coutinho, who was recalled to the starting line-up after a couple of matches on the bench, made it 2-0 nine minutes before halftime when he curled a superb free kick into the corner of the net from 20 meters out.

Danilo got his first international goal on the hour with a crisp strike from outside the box.

The match extended South Korea’s poor run, with the Asian side now having gone three games without scoring.