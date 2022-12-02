Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters for well wishes during monthly hospital visit

Sao Paulo — Brazilian soccer legend Pele said in an Instagram post on Thursday that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

The 82-year old former forward, known as one of the greatest players of all time, posted a photo in which a picture of his face is projected on a building in Qatar, next to a message which read, “Get well soon”.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,” he said in the post. “It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”