Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Brazilian soccer icon Pele calls on Vladimir Putin to stop 'wicked' Ukraine invasion

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, asks Russia’s president Vladimir Putin to stop Ukraine invasion. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, asks Russia’s president Vladimir Putin to stop Ukraine invasion. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

By Brendan O'Boyle

London - Brazilian soccer legend Pele made a public plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his "wicked" and "unjustifiable" invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I want to use today's game as an opportunity to make a request: Stop this invasion. No argument exists that can justify violence," Pele said in a statement published on Instagram.

"This conflict is wicked, unjustifiable and brings nothing but pain, fear, terror and anguish."

Pele and Putin last met in Moscow in 2017 during the Confederations Cup, a championship held before the World Cup. The Russian leader has named Pele as one of his favorite players.

More on this

"When we met in the past and exchanged smiles accompanied by a long handshake, I never thought one day we would be as divided as we are today," wrote Pele, who served as Brazil's first minister of sports in the 1990s.

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday to move one game away from qualifying for the World Cup.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the team for "two hours of happiness, something we have become unaccustomed to."

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters

Related Topics:

Russia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine CrisisSoccerInternational soccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters