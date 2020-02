BREAKING NEWS: Khenyeza quits AmaZulu, takes over at TS Galaxy









Mabhudi Khenyeza is the new coach of TS Galaxy. SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX DURBAN - Mabhudi Khenyeza has resigned as the an assistant coach of AmaZulu and will take over as the head coach of TS Galaxy.

Chairman at TS Galaxy, Tim Sukazi has informed Independent Media that Khenyeza will start his duties on Tuesday.

Khenyeza replaced Dan Malisela, who parted ways with Galaxy after a string of poor results in the GladAfrica Championship.





"Yes, it is true that Khenyeza is now our head coach. We've given him two seasons. He will start working at the club on Tuesday," Sukazi explained in an exclusive interview with Independent Media.





Khenyeza was the deputy of Jozef Vukusic at Usuthu. The former striker retired from football last season to venture into coaching. He was recruited by Muhsin Ertugral at Maritzburg United, but parted ways with the club after the Turkish coach left his post as the head coach of the Team of Choice.





Khenyeza then rejoined Usuthu as the second assistant coach to Cavin Johnson.





"He is a young coach. Khenyeza is a student of the game. He has the energy that we need at TS Galaxy. He is very vibrant. TS Galaxy is a project. This is a national project and that will suit Khenyeza. It is easy to work with a young coach," he added.





Usuthu are in a dark hole. They are languishing near the foot of the PSL table. AmaZulu suffered a 2-1 loss at the expense of Lamontville Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday.





"Most of the people in KwaZulu-Natal are aware that Khenyeza was coaching while he was a player. They all know his character. He won't be starting here at TS Galaxy.





"Khenyeza has been coaching for quite some time. He has always been working hard as player and coaching at the same time. He will be well supported at the club. We are building here. It is all about reinforcing the team." Sukazi elaborated.