BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United manager to step down

MANCHESTER – Casey Stoney is to step down as manager of Manchester United's women's team after three years in charge, saying it is time for someone else to build on her success.

The 38-year-old former England international guided the team to the Championship title following their launch as a professional outfit in 2018.

However, following a second successive fourth-placed finish in the Women's Super League this season she has decided to step aside.

ℹ️ Casey Stoney will step down from her role as head coach at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 12, 2021

"It has been an honour to lead the women's team at this great club and this has been an incredibly tough decision," she said in a statement on the club website.

"Having come on board to start the team from scratch, then winning the Women's Championship in our first season, we have now successfully established the team as a force in the Women's Super League.

"I have loved leading this group and I am proud of what we have achieved together.

"However, after a difficult season with disruption caused by the pandemic, I now feel the time is right to take some time away and for someone else to come in and lead the team on the next stage of its journey."

Ed Woodward, United's executive vice-chairman, paid a handsome tribute to the former England captain.

"Casey has been a driving force behind the success of our women's team since she joined the club in 2018," he said.

"She has been an inspiration to her players and staff, to everyone at the club, and to the fans.

"Everyone at Manchester United thanks her for her unstinting hard work and dedication and pays tribute to her achievements."

