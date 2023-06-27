Brian Baloyi questions Kaizer Chiefs recruitment policy as long-standing trophy drought endures

Johannesburg - Former Kaizer Chiefs man Brian Baloyi has questioned the recruitment policies of the club amid a longstanding trophy drought. Amakhosi are in their eighth year of a trophy drought, having last won silverware back in 2015.

The Naturena-based club has placed eight different coaches at the helm of the club’s technical team with nothing to show for it. The latest man seemingly to be removed from the head coaching position is Arthur Zwane, who led Chiefs to a fifth-place finish in the league last season and was beaten at the semi-final stages of both the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

Baloyi, who represented the club for over a decade in the early 90s and early 2000s believes Chiefs are failing to address the main issue that continues to hamper their attempts at reclaiming their seat as the country’s premier club. The 49-year-old feels a huge majority of players in the current Chiefs squad and that of recent years, do not possess the necessary quality to represent a club of such stature.

He further moved to suggest that if the club are to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, they would need to attain a higher caliber of players. “I don’t like what I am seeing. We are not getting quality players on that team. There are smaller clubs that have more quality players. I’m saying this because I want to see the club doing better and challenging Sundowns and even Pirates,” he told MSW. “Chiefs started resting on their laurels, back then it was a doorway to stardom, a doorway to Bafana, and a doorway to going overseas but that’s not the case anymore. They aren’t working as hard as they should to bring Chiefs back to where they were.”

Another former Amakhosi man in Stanton Fredericks echoed the sentiments of Baloyi and further stated the club required great introspection, and that they will need to reconfigure their negotiation strategies. “If you played for Chiefs and Pirates, that changed your life. Other teams have now come into play and they are prepared to offer more. We need to remunerate players now, not only in money but in things like being a springboard to Europe or something,” said Stiga “It’s not only about the badge attracting the players. There are aspects other than loyalty at play these days.”

The club has recently returned for their pre-season camp with new faces like Mduduzi Mdantsane, and Pule Mmodi already in the thick of things. @ScribeSmiso