Pirates’ Josef Zinnbauer and Wits’ Gavin Hunt have trended on social media showing off their dance skills. Hunt showed off his moves at the Bidvest Stadium changeroom after the Clever Boys won their first Absa Premiership title. His body was stiff, but he had some rhythm as he was spurred on by his players.
But as smooth as those moves were, they pale in comparison to the German’s moves that were caught on camera at Orlando Stadium’s changeroom after yet another win under Zinnbauer. The German started off shyly, before letting go of his inhibitions.
“I say to the squad that we need to have fun,” Zinnbauer said speaking about that video. “There is a lot of pressure when you play for Orlando Pirates, we know this. But it is our job. We must also have fun. We have had a little bit of luck and we have won games. But the question now is will the players do this when we lose? I don’t know. I hope not. The moment we have fun, and you win it’s normal to do this and you lose the pressure. These are lucky times. We have fun in the training sessions, we have fun before and we have fun after training and we also have fun after the game when we win.”
Zinnbauer continued, “We haven’t lost a game at the moment. Thank you God for this,” he said as he looked at the ceiling. “This is the time for the players to have fun.”