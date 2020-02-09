Bucs aim to make Wits dance to ‘fun’ tune









Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer wants his team to show off their moves against Gavin Hunt's Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium. Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix JOHANNESBURG - If the winner of this afternoon’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits was to be determined by a dance-off between the club’s coaches, the Buccaneers would be in Sunday's last 16 draw. Pirates’ Josef Zinnbauer and Wits’ Gavin Hunt have trended on social media showing off their dance skills. Hunt showed off his moves at the Bidvest Stadium changeroom after the Clever Boys won their first Absa Premiership title. His body was stiff, but he had some rhythm as he was spurred on by his players. But as smooth as those moves were, they pale in comparison to the German’s moves that were caught on camera at Orlando Stadium’s changeroom after yet another win under Zinnbauer. The German started off shyly, before letting go of his inhibitions. “I say to the squad that we need to have fun,” Zinnbauer said speaking about that video. “There is a lot of pressure when you play for Orlando Pirates, we know this. But it is our job. We must also have fun. We have had a little bit of luck and we have won games. But the question now is will the players do this when we lose? I don’t know. I hope not. The moment we have fun, and you win it’s normal to do this and you lose the pressure. These are lucky times. We have fun in the training sessions, we have fun before and we have fun after training and we also have fun after the game when we win.” Zinnbauer continued, “We haven’t lost a game at the moment. Thank you God for this,” he said as he looked at the ceiling. “This is the time for the players to have fun.”

The German has led the Buccaneers to a dramatic turnaround since taking over from Rhulani Mokwena. Pirates are unbeaten in seven matches under Zinnbauer.

There has been a lot to sing and dance about for the Ghost after a dark period, but none of it is tangible success which is why a good cup run is imperative. When Hunt danced at Wits’ changeroom, he was celebrating a league title and not doing well in a couple of matches.

The secret is out, this is why @orlandopirates has seen an improvement in form, because coach Josef Zinnbauer and the team have been jamming to #Jerusalema 😅🙌🏽💃🏽🤣 pic.twitter.com/rjNQwao8tV — Nomcebo Zikode (@Nomcebozikode) February 5, 2020

While the Buccaneers are on the up, Wits are struggling to find their rhythm following their dismal showing in the CAF Confederation Cup. That run, however, has toughened up the side to be able to weather any storm. Their boardroom problems have hardly destabilised their league form. Wits trail log leaders Chiefs by 15 points and have four games in hand.

A good showing in those games, including a match against Chiefs, would close the gap and leapfrog second-placed Pirates who have played five games more and are only six points ahead.

This afternoon’s clash will be a dance-off between two teams with a lot to prove and are mentally strong.