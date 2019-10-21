SOFIA – Former Ludogorets and Levski Sofia boss Georgi Dermendzhiev is set to be appointed as the new head coach of Bulgaria, the vice-president of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.
The 64-year-old Dermendzhiev will replace Krasimir Balakov, who resigned a few days after a 6-0 defeat by England last Monday when some supporters taunted the visitors with Nazi salutes and monkey chants, prompting match officials to halt the game twice.
BFU vice-president Yordan Letchkov said that Dermendzhiev would sign his contract on Tuesday.
Winless Bulgaria are bottom of Group A in the Euro 2020 qualifying stage with three points from seven matches. Dermendzhiev, however, expressed optimism he could turn around the fortunes of the team.
"Bulgaria are not the only team that is losing matches," Dermendzhiev told local media. "The important thing now is to work hard and do our best to raise the level."