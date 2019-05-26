Nico Kovac won't be fired just yet. Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

BERLIN – Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed once and for all that coach Niko Kovac will remain in his job next season. Speaking on Bavarian broadcaster BR, as Bayern celebrated their league and cup double in the centre of Munich on Sunday, Hoeness said he was "one hundred percent" sure Kovac would stay.

Croatian coach Kovac led Bayern to the league title and the German Cup in his first season at the club, despite facing constant speculation over his future.

Hoeness' comments are the final confirmation the 47-year-old will not be sacked, after CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, one of Kovac's biggest internal critics, had hinted as much in recent days.

In April, Rummenigge appeared on Sky TV the day after Bayern's 5-0 win over title rivals Borussia Dortmund to insist "nobody had a job guarantee".

"I said that after the 5-0, because I came into the dressing room and saw this incredible euphoria, but we were only one point ahead of Dortmund at that time," Rummenigge explained to BR on Sunday.

"I wanted to polarise a bit and bring the euphoria down a notch."

At Sunday's celebrations, Kovac himself thanked the Bayern fans for their support during a turbulent season.

"We would not have managed it without you. Always stay as you are, I love you," he said from the balcony of Munich's city hall.

AFP