Augsburg and Cologne share spoils in 1-1 draw

AUGSBURG – A late equaliser by left back Philipp Max helped Augsburg secure a 1-1 home draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga after the visitors took an 85th-minute lead through substitute Anthony Modeste in an entertaining clash on Sunday.

The result left Cologne 12th on 35 points from 30 games, three more than 13th-placed Augsburg. Both sides stayed clear of the relegation zone, with 16th-placed Fortuna Duesseldorf, who are occupying the relegation playoff spot, on 28 points.

Augsburg striker Florian Niederlechner missed three first-half chances, including a 27th-minute penalty, before Modeste fired Cologne ahead against the run of play when he lashed in a left-foot volley from 16 metres.

Max popped up at far post in the 88th minute and swept home a Raphael Framberger cross from close range to salvage a point for the home side, who got their reward for throwing men forward in the dying minutes.

