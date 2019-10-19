Augsburg's Ohis Felix Uduokhai, left, and Munich's Robert Lewandowski challenge for the ball during their German Bundesliga match in Augsburg on Saturday. Photo: Matthias Balk/AP

BERLIN – Augsburg's Alfred Finnbogason scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 2-2 draw against a wasteful Bayern Munich on Saturday and deny them the top spot in the Bundesliga. The hosts shocked Bayern with a goal after 28 seconds with Marco Richter volleying in from a Rani Khedira header.

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski brought them level in the 14th minute, heading in a perfect Serge Gnabry cross for his 12th league goal. He has now scored in each of their eight league games to equal the record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four years ago.

Gnabry, who also hit the post late in the first half, curled a superb left-footed low shot past Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek in the 49th to give Bayern the lead.

Koubek repeatedly denied Kingsley Coman and Lewandowski before Finnbogason snatched the late equaliser.