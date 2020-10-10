Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants nationwide rule on fan return

MUNICH – Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has called for a nationwide rule on spectators at football matches in the wake of being ordered to play behind closed doors until October 25.

"What we need is a nationwide solution based on certain parameters which apply to all," Rummenigge told Saturday's Bild paper.

Confronted with a rising number of coronavirus infections in the area, Munich authorities ruled on Friday that football games in the city must take place behind closed doors for the next fortnight.

The decision also affects the city's third-division clubs 1860 and Tuerkguecue.

Bayern will now to play their three games without fans. They also had to play all three previous games without fans in the new season while others were allowed to let them in in limited numbers.