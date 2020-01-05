FILE - Schalke's goalkeeper Alexander Nubel tries to save a goal scored by Paderborn's Cauly Oliveira Souza, not pictured, during their German Bundesliga soccer match in the Benteler-Arena in Paderborn, Germany. Bayern Munich has found its replacement for captain Manuel Neuer. The Bavarian powerhouse has agreed to sign goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer from Schalke on July 1. Photo: Friso Gentsch/AP

DOHA – Bayern Munich have made a "far-sighted" move in signing Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who will join in the summer on a five-year contract, coach Hansi Flick said Sunday. "Bayern Munich took the chance to bring a very talented goalkeeper to Munich. That is very far-sighted," Flick said on the first day of training in Doha.

Flick, who succeeded Niko Kovac at the beginning of November and will be coach at least until the end of the season, meanwhile hopes the German champions will reach agreement with captain Manuel Neuer on a contract extension.

The keeper, who will turn 34 in March, has a contract until the end of next season, but Bayern would like to extend if for a further two years.

"For me, Manuel Neuer is the world's best goalkeeper. So I think Bayern will do everything they can to keep him," Flick said.