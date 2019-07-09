Bayern coach Nico Kovac says he would welcome the signing of Leroy Sane. Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

MUNICH – Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac said Tuesday he would welcome the signing of Germany winger Leroy Sane from English Premier League champions Manchester City. "He can definitely help us," Kovac told reporters. "You have seen in the national team and at City what ability he has."

Bayern have long been interested in the 23-year-old and would be willing to spend a record fee on the pacy forward. But Sane, who contract with City runs to 2021, has not been clear if he wishes to move to the Bundesliga.

"With Leroy I don't know how quickly it goes or not," Kovac said. "The market has to get started first." The former Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, now with Barcelona, was "also a very good player," according to Kovac.

Bayern must replace long-time wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery who left at the end of the last season but funding moves for both targets would be difficult.

"Bayern Munich looks at many positions and tries to fill every position well," Kovac said. "Where we have a bit of a need perhaps is definitely up front. There we lost the two wingers."

Kovac said as "again the hunted in the Bundesliga" that a squad of 17 senior players would not be enough but expressed confidence club bosses would deliver the necessary transfers.

"Our goals for the season are clear: we want to defend our Bundesliga crown and do much better in Europe than we did last season," the coach said.

dpa