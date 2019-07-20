Gareth Bale is not on Bayern's shopping list. Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP

HOUSTON – Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has categorically ruled out a move for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale as the sides prepare to meet in a friendly in the United States. "No," was the blunt answer from Kovac late Friday when asked if the 30-year-old Welshman had a place in Bayern's squad planning for the coming season.

Bayern intend to strengthen their options out wide following the departure of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben while Bale is out of favour with Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

Germany international Leroy Sane, currently with Manchester City, remains their preferred target however.

Kovac admitted he found Bale "very good" but only "as I also find many other players good."

Bale has a contract with Real to 2022 but his time in Madrid seems to be coming to an end - if the Spanish giants can find someone to match his wages.

"We will see what happens," said Zidane.

Bayern previously lost to Arsenal in the US and Kovac promised to take Saturday's clash with Real in Houston "very seriously."

dpa