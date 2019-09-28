BERLIN – Wasteful Bayern Munich were made to sweat for a 3-2 win at Paderborn that sent them top of the Bundesliga on Saturday after RB Leipzig went down 3-1 at home to Schalke 04 for their first loss of the season.
Bayern squandered a bagful of chances, hit the woodwork and conceded two goals in the second half in an inconsistent performance that put a damper on their league lead.
The Bavarians went in front through Serge Gnabry in the 15th minute after a sensational start that saw them hit the post and create chance after chance.
Top scorer Robert Lewandowski managed to somehow miss a completely open goal from 10 metres, firing wide.
Gnabry then set up Philippe Coutinho 10 minutes after the restart for their second goal but instead of scoring again it was the hosts who came alive with Kai Proeger's powerful volley in the 68th.