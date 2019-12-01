Bayern happy with Flick despite loss while Dortmund win boosts Favre









Bayern's interim coach Hansi Flick stands before the Champions League group B match against Red Star Belgrade. Photo: Darko Vojinovic/AP BERLIN – Bayern Munich's first defeat since Hansi Flick took over has not weakened the caretaker coach's prospects of a permanent job in charge of the German champions. Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Sunday the management could imagine keeping Flick on at least until the end of the season. Bayern missed a litany of scoring opportunities and hit the woodwork three times in going down 2-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, a first loss for Flick following four wins since he replaced Niko Kovac. Bayern bosses have said Flick would be in charge until Christmas but Rummenigge has now suggested a longer term, with the future open. "We have arranged that we will continue until winter. Then we will sit down with him after the last game, will discuss this and may also continue beyond," Rummenigge said at an event at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

"With him we have a coach who fits well with the team."

The defeat, which left Bayern provisionally fourth, will not be factor in the club's considerations.

"The important thing is the quality of the game and the match plan and that is all fine with Hansi Flick. That's why there is no change in our evaluation even after yesterday's game," he said.

"We are very satisfied with way he is interpreting the job."

Bayern are in no hurry on the issue of a longer-term engagement, which is something "we will discuss in good time."

Mewanwhile the discussion around Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre is now "gone," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said after a 2-1 win at Hertha Berlin which spoiled Juergen Klinsmann's debut for Hertha on the coaching bench.

After three matches without a win - a 3-1 Champions League defeat at Barcelona, a 3-3 home draw with bottom club Paderborn or a 4-0 defeat at Bayern - Borussia survived the dismissal of central defender Mats Hummels just before half-time for a confidence-boosting victory which keeps them in touch with the leaders.

A defeat would have piled the pressure on beleaguered Swiss coach Favre but his side showed the right mental attitude and fighting spirit in the Olympic Stadium - qualities which had been questioned in recent weeks.

Favre dismissed the pre-match speculation on his job as "entirely irrelevant" and said his focus was only on the team.

"We said at the half-time interval that we needed to show character and that we're a team, Favre said.

"The players battled, they ran a lot. We always believed that it was possible. We subsequently played very compactly. We were a team - even with 10 men."

Zorc said: "We've been saying the whole time that the work between the coach and the team is very good.

"You could see that out on the pitch today. Otherwise there wouldn't be a performance like that and not everyone would put such a shift in for the team.

"Consequently, we're convinced that we'll manage to turn the corner. Today was an important step in the right direction."

DPA