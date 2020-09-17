Bayern Munich can welcome 7,500 fans for Bundesliga season-opener

MUNICH - Title holders Bayern Munich will be allowed to have 7,500 fans in their stadium for Friday's Bundesliga season opener against Schalke, Munich mayor Dieter Reiter has said.

Reiter said late Wednesday the decision was taken after a meeting between Bavarian state officials, city representatives and club officials.

Politicians had earlier in the week agreed to allow up to 20 per cent of stadium capacities to be filled but Munich were not granted the 15,000 they had hoped for because of rising coronavirus infections in the area.

As a result, all parties agreed that the 75,000-seat arena could only be used to 10 per cent of its capacity.

Bavarian neighbours Augsburg meanwhile expect to have up to 6,000 fans present for their first home game on September 26 against last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund.