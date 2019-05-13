Manuel Neuer has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in the April 14 match against Fortuna Dusseldorf. Photo: Michael Dalder/Reuters

MUNICH – Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said on Monday that he may remain sidelined with a calf injury when the league leaders aim to wrap up a seventh straight Bundesliga title in the season finale against Eintracht Frankfurt. “I still have the Frankfurt match in my sight. Whether I can be a factor, I don’t know. I am working hard for it,” the goalkeeper Neuer said at an event in Munich, where he received a Bavarian state medal for his social engagement.

Neuer has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in the April 14 match against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Sven Ulreich has deputised in the last five games, and is also the candidate for Saturday’s game should Neuer not be fit to return.

Neuer had originally hoped to return for last weekend’s game at RB Leipzig.

Munich lead Borussia Dortmund by two points, and Neuer believes they will keep the lead and lift the trophy.

“I am confident that the German champion will be Bayern Munich,” he said.

Bayern then have one further match when they meet Leipzig again in the May 25 German Cup final in Berlin.

🎖️ Our captain @Manuel_Neuer received the Bavarian State Medal for Social Merit today 👏



Bravo, Manu! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/0shKYZiA2i — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 13, 2019

dpa