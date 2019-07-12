Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the won't running commentary on the transfers they make for the new season. Photo: Andreas Gebert/Reuters

MUNICH – Bayern Munich remain "competitive" in the transfer market as the German champions seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Bundesliga season, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. "The financial position of Bayern Munich is absolutely good, so I do not worry about competitiveness in the transfer market," Rummenigge said in Munich late Thursday.

However, Bayern will not be giving "a running commentary" on transfer affairs, Rummenigge said.

"With transfer matters we will be less offensive in public. We work and when there is something to announce we will announce it," he said.

Rummenigge was speaking at an event at the Allianz Arena to herald a new partnership with Konami, a Japanese computer and video gaming firm.

His comments follow reported fears that Bayern could be losing ground on major European clubs when it comes to signing top players.

Thomas Kroth, the agent of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, said in a recent interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung paper that more signings had to be made to stay competitive at the highest level.

Bayern have been targeting Manchester City's German winger Leroy Sane among others.

After the departure or retirements of several players after a league and cup double-winning season, Bayern are expected to be active in the transfer market before the Bundesliga window closes on September 2.

French World Cup-winning defender Lucas Hernandez has joined from Atletico Madrid for a club record 80 million euros (90 million dollars).

Hernandez's compatriot Benjamin Pavard has joined from VfB Stuttgart and will be formally presented later Friday.

dpa