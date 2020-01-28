Bayern Munich will be giving several long-serving players priority in forthcoming contract talks, club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says. Photo: Michael Dalder/Reuters

MUNICH – Bayern Munich will be giving several long-serving players priority in forthcoming contract talks, club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says. "We have a few players who still have a contract of 1.5 years. We are going to have talks with them first," he said in an an interview to be published Wednesday

Rummenigge said players like captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielders Thomas Mueller, Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara, or defenders Jerome Boateng and David Alaba had made "a great contribution" to Bayern.

"Of course, we will talk to these players with great sensitivity before we make any decisions," he told Muenchner Merkur and tz dailies.

Record Bundesliga champions Bayern are expected to enter the transfer market in the summer and could break the 100-million-euro mark if mooted big signings of Leroy Sane (Manchester City) or Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) go ahead.