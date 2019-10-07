MUNICH – Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have criticized the French football federation (FFF) for insisting on calling up defender Lucas Hernandez for international duty when the club says he is injured.
"I'm confused by the behaviour of the French federation," Bayern club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement Monday.
"I would like to point out that Lucas Hernandez was not able to be in the Bayern squad for our Champions League match in London against Tottenham Hotspur last Tuesday nor for the Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim on Saturday."
Hernandez underwent knee surgery earlier this year after confirming his move to Bayern from Atletico Madrid but Bayern say he suffered a "stress reaction" to the same knee after the match against Paderborn on September 28.
International teams have the right to assess players with their own medical staff even if their club says they are injured but this is not always enforced.