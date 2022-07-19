Bayern Munich sign defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Berlin — Bayern Munich announced the signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal on Tuesday. "Matthijs de Ligt was a top target for us. With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable. The future face of our team is increasingly taking shape," said Bayern president Herbert Heiner.

Reports in the German media put the cost to Bayern of securing the Dutch central defender at €70 million plus €10 million in bonuses ($82 million in total). Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than 45 million euros, to help finance the move. "This transfer is an important building block in the overall concept that we're gradually putting into place. De Ligt should become a mainstay at FC Bayern" added Hainer.

His arrival follows that of Sadio Mane from Liverpool as Bayern embark on their new post Lewandowski-era. De Ligt joined the Ajax academy at nine years of age, making his debut for the record Dutch champions at 17. He became their youngest ever captain, and in 2019 after 117 appearances (13 goals), and the league and cup double he moved to Juventus.

His time with Juve earned him more silverware, with a Serie A title, an Italian cup and Super Cup. On the international stage he was the Netherlands' youngest debutant since 1945, and has gone on to earn 38 caps for his national side, scoring twice. He said he had been won over by Bayern's approach.

"I felt the genuine appreciation from the sporting management, the coach and the board right from the start, which convinced me," he told a press statement issued by the buying club. "On top of that, FC Bayern is a brilliantly run club with big aims. I'm very glad that I'm now becoming part of the FC Bayern story." AFP