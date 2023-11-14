Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Bayern Munich sign refugee camp-born Australian teen sensation Nestory Irankunda

Nestory Irankunda in actuon for the Australian Under 17 team in 2022

FILE - Nestory Irankunda in actuon for the Australian Under 17 team in 2022. Photo: Hao Yalin/Xinhua via AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Bayern Munich have signed 17-year-old Nestory Irankunda, a rising star of Australian football, the Bundesliga champions announced on Wednesday.

The forward, who turns 18 on February 9, will join Bayern from Adelaide United on July 1 next year on a long-term contract.

"Nestory is an extremely quick winger, a strong dribbler and finisher with good drive towards goal," Bayern's director of youth development Jochen Sauer said.

"We're convinced by his potential and that he will take the next steps with us."

Irankunda, who was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents escaped fighting in their native Burundi, has already represented Australia at Under-17 level.

He trained with the Socceroos, the senior national team, in March and was added to the squad for games against Colombia and Ecuador but featured in neither match.

AFP

Related Topics:

Bayern MunichBundesligaSoccer