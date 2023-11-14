Bayern Munich sign refugee camp-born Australian teen sensation Nestory Irankunda

The forward, who turns 18 on February 9, will join Bayern from Adelaide United on July 1 next year on a long-term contract.

Bayern Munich have signed 17-year-old Nestory Irankunda, a rising star of Australian football, the Bundesliga champions announced on Wednesday.

"Nestory is an extremely quick winger, a strong dribbler and finisher with good drive towards goal," Bayern's director of youth development Jochen Sauer said.

"We're convinced by his potential and that he will take the next steps with us."

Irankunda, who was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents escaped fighting in their native Burundi, has already represented Australia at Under-17 level.