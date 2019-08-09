Lucas Hernandez is hopeful of making his debut for Bayern soon. Photo: Andreas Gebert/Reuters

Rottach-Egern – Lucas Hernandez, the most expensive player in Bundesliga history, is hoping to make his competitive debut for Bayern Munich in the German Cup on Monday after overcoming injury. "I am working towards it and hope that I can enjoy my debut on Monday in a competitive game," the French World Cup winner Hernandez said after Thursday's friendly against minnows Rottach-Egern.

Bayern begin the defence of the German Cup they won in May away to fourth-tier Energie Cottbus.

Hernandez joined Bayern for 80 million euros (90 million dollars) from Atletico Madrid in the close season and appeared for his new time for the first time in the 23-0 stroll.

The 23-year-old required a knee operation in March but is on the road to a full recovery.

"I feel good, I'm close to 100 per cent and have no pain," he said.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said Hernandez is "a top player, you see that not only from his mentality and attitude. He is someone who can lead a team.

"I am very happy that he has joined up with the side."

dpa