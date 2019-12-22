Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski lays on the ground during their German Bundesliga match against VfL Wolfsburg in Munich on Saturday. Photo: Matthias Balk/AP

MUNICH – Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski underwent groin surgery on Saturday right after Bayern Munich's last match of the year and is expected to be fit again when the league resumes in mid-January. Bayern said in a statement that the minor surgery was "deemed a success" and that Lewandowski has "been ordered to rest for a few days." The Polish striker has 19 Bundesliga goals this season.

Reigning champions Munich, who rank third after as below-par first half of the season, resume training on January 4 and their first match is on January 19 at Hertha Berlin.

But the Bavarians will not have Javi Martinez available then because the Spaniard picked up a thigh-muscle injury in Saturday's 2-0 against Wolfsburg and will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Also still absent then will be defenders Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Suele. Hernandez is expected to return to training from a long-term foot injury, and Suele may start training again in February after tearing a cruciate knee ligament.