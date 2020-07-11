Berlin's Union club plans virus tests for fans to refill stadium

BERLIN – Top-flight German soccer club Union Berlin is so keen to see its stadium filled with fans once again that it is prepared to pay for coronavirus tests for all staff and 22,012 season ticket holders so that they can safely pack the stands.

Most of the world's stadiums have been all but empty for months since the advent of the new-style coronavirus forced social distancing regulations that prevented the kinds of giant crowd gatherings that lend soccer games their ambiance.

Germany's top-flight Bundesliga resumed playing matches in May, but with strict distancing rules that restricted attendance to just a handful of officials, reporters and camera operators.

But Union Berlin, once the leading club of Communist East Berlin and now the arch-rival to West Berlin's Hertha, is planning drastic measures to see its Old Forestry stadium occupied once again.

"Our stadium experience doesn't work with social distancing, and if we aren't allowed to sing and shout, then it's not Union," club chair Dirk Zingler said in a statement late on Friday.