Bundesliga broadcaster offers viewers recorded crowd noise

BERLIN - Broadcaster Sky is offering viewers the option of watching Bundesliga matches with recorded crowd noise, including singing, when the league resumes without spectators in the stadiums following the coronavirus stoppage on Saturday.

Sky said on its website that viewers could choose to watch the matches with natural sound, which is likely to consist of the shouts of players and coaches echoing around the empty stadium.

However, it said there would also be "a freely selectable new alternative audio track with a recorded stadium atmosphere".