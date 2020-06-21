Bundesliga set to get lower price for domestic TV rights

MUNICH – Germany's Bundesliga will on Monday award domestic broadcast rights for the four seasons from 2021-22, with the value likely to decline from the previous agreement.

Pay TV broadcaster Sky, owned by US group Comcast Corp, is expected to remain the main client, with sports streaming service DAZN also picking up the rights to a large number of matches, according to sources close to the matter.

Amazon, which has streamed some Bundesliga matches after the season resumed behind closed doors, is not believed to have played a major role in the bidding.

The contracts will be closely watched as they are the first major soccer rights auction to be completed since the novel coronavirus disrupted action in Europe's top leagues.

The current four-year deal, which runs until the end of next season, was worth €4.64 billion ($5.2 billion), an 85% jump from the previous agreement. It covers TV, radio and online rights to matches played by the 36 clubs in the top two German divisions.