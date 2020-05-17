Cesc Fabregas unimpressed by Bundesliga return

CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is unimpressed with Bundesliga games being played in empty stadiums.

The Bundesliga was the first of Europe’s major leagues to return to action on Saturday with games being played behind closed doors after the spread of the coronavirus had brought sport around the world to an abrupt halt.

There were wins for Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach, who closed the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich, who play Union Berlin later on Sunday.

Fabregas, who was excited about the return of football, was left unimpressed after watching the action in Germany.

“I feel like I’m watching a training session,” Fabregas, who currently turns out for French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, tweeted during the game between Dortmund and Schalke.