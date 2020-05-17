Coach Labbadia appeals for understanding of Hertha celebrations

BERLIN – Coach Bruno Labbadia has appealed for understanding after his Hertha Berlin players broke social distancing guidelines in celebrating goals in Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim.

"We have to be careful that we do not look like a church choir now," the 54-year-old Labbadia told journalists on Sunday. "It's of course difficult to tell the players we want to have a good game but then there can't be emotion.

"But we will naturally talk with the players about it, that's not in question."

The Bundesliga returned from a two-month suspension enforced by the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday with strict hygiene rules and the recommendation goal celebrations avoid physical contact with team-mates.

The German football league (DFL) said action would not be taken against the team or players involved.