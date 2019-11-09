COLOGNE - Struggling Bundesliga side Cologne on Saturday ended coach Achim Beierlorzer's tenure at the club.
Beierlorzer is leaving with immediate effect, ending four months in charge after being appointed in the summer.
"I regret that we've had to take this step, because we value Achim Beierlorzer very highly," sporting director Frank Aehlig said.
"However, the hoped for sporting success hasn't been achieved so far and it's our job to do everything to ensure FC achieve our goals."
Promoted Cologne are second last in the Bundesliga on seven points from 11 games following a 2-1 home defeat to Hoffenheim on Friday evening.