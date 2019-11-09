Cologne part company with coach Beierlorzer









German Bundesliga outfit FC Cologne have sacked coach Achim Beierlorzer after a poor start to the season. Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters COLOGNE - Struggling Bundesliga side Cologne on Saturday ended coach Achim Beierlorzer's tenure at the club. Beierlorzer is leaving with immediate effect, ending four months in charge after being appointed in the summer. "I regret that we've had to take this step, because we value Achim Beierlorzer very highly," sporting director Frank Aehlig said. "However, the hoped for sporting success hasn't been achieved so far and it's our job to do everything to ensure FC achieve our goals." Promoted Cologne are second last in the Bundesliga on seven points from 11 games following a 2-1 home defeat to Hoffenheim on Friday evening.

Cologne have just one win from the last nine matches in all competitions.

Cologne managing director Armin Veh has also left the club by "mutual consent" with immediate effect, it was announced after Friday's match.

Veh had already said he would not extend his contract, which was due to run until the end of the season.

Cologne's defeat against Hoffenheim Friday came after conceding a stoppage-time penalty, awarded following a video review.

Beierlorzer, 51, arrived in the close season from second-division Jahn Regensburg.

But his first 11 games in charge in the Bundesliga have seen just two wins and eight defeats. The team was also knocked out of the German Cup by fourthg-division Saarbrücken aus.

Assistants Andre Pawlak and Manfred Schmid have been put in charge of the first time while the club seeks a new coach.

"We're immediately working on finding a new head coach for FC, who will give our team a new start and turn things around," Aehlig said.

Beierlorzer was quoted in a club statement as saying: "I regret that I wasn't able to bring FC the desired sporting success in the four months I was here.

"I felt completely at home at this great club. In a good working position, I was able to work with the team constructively.

"For the rest of the season, I wish the team and the club all the best and the hoped for success."

DPA