Dortmund and FA condemn racist abuse of England's Jude Bellingham

BERLIN – Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and the English FA condemned racist abuse aimed at Jude Bellingham after the 17-year-old midfielder became the latest player to reveal attacks on social media.

Bellingham posted a screenshot of comments on his Instagram profile which included vulgar and racist abuse after Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Cologne on Saturday.

"Just another day on social media," he wrote above the image, prompting both Dortmund and the Football Association to release statements in support of their player.

"Racism is not an opinion. We condemn the racist comments against Jude Bellingham," tweeted Dortmund.

"We continue to be disgusted by the discriminatory abuse our players -- and others across the game -- are being subjected to online. Something needs to change," wrote the FA on Twitter.