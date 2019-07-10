Dortmund's Marco Reus fully believes his team can win the Bundesliga title this season. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP Photo

DORTMUND – Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus said Wednesday that the team fully supports the club leadership's season aim of winning the title, because the squad has the quality to achieve it. "We must start to believe every day that we can achieve something," Reus said as he and other prominent players such as new signings Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard und Julian Brandt joined pre-season training.

"Based on the last season and our transfers as well it must be our aim to be at the top (of the Bundesliga) in the end and to do better in the (German) cup and the Champions League. That doesn't only come from the club leadership but from within the team as well."

Dortmund's last Bundesliga title dates back to 2012 as Bayern Munich have won the next seven titles.

Dortmund led by nine points last December but missed out again by two points, with some critics saying coach Lucien Favre should have explicitely aimed for the title instead of remaining cautious.

Schulz, Hazard, Brandt and returning Mats Hummels have cost Dortmund more than 100 million euros (112 million dollars) and further strengthen a squad which also includes the likes of English sensation Jaden Sancho, experienced Belgian Axel Witsel and Germany forward Mario Goetze.

Reus welcomed the return of the former Germany centre back Hummsels from Munich, saying: "We hope for a lot from Mats. It is always helpful to have several players in the team who have a certain personality."

dpa