Dortmund CEO calls for quick resumption to save football

BERLIN – Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke wants the Bundesliga to resume as soon as possible with games behind closed doors.

The German top flight has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league hopes to restart in May under strict hygiene conditions but needs the government to give the green light.

"If we don't play for the next few months, the whole Bundesliga will go downhill. Then it will no longer exist in the form we have known it," Watzke told Sky TV on Sunday.

"Of course I know many fans say there will be no atmosphere in the stadiums and that will also come across on TV. That's absolutely clear.

"(But) this is about saving football."