Bremen's Leonardo Bittencourt, Torsch'tze Marco Friedl and Michael Lang celebrate after bringing the score to 2:2 during their Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday. Photo: Marius Becker/AP

BERLIN – Borussia Dortmund came from a goal down but had to settle for a 2-2ss draw against visiting Werder Bremen on Saturday to drop further down the standings, having won only one of their last four Bundesliga games. The Ruhr valley club are now in seventh place on 11 points, three behind Bayern Munich who went top of the table after beating Paderborn 3-2.

Dortmund did well to cancel out Werder's eighth-minute lead through Milot Rashica only seconds later with Mario Goetze's diving header in the midfielder's first start of the season.

They looked to be taking full advantage of Werder's injury absences and Dortmund captain Marco Reus nodded in a Thorgan Hazard chip to put them in front.

But for the second consecutive week they could not hold on to the three points, with Marco Friedl nodding in at the far post in the 55th minute to snatch a point for the visitors.