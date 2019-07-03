Borussia Dortmund returned to training today as they look to get their pre-season underway. Photo: @BlackYellow via Twitter

Dusseldorf – Borussia Dortmund started pre-season training on Wednesday with a depleted squad, with the aim of winning the Bundesliga title they narrowly missed in the past campaign. The 19 available players, including returning former Germany defender Mats Hummels and youngster Mateu Morey, underwent performance diagnostics behind closed doors.

A dozen internationals will join Lucien Favre's team at a later stage, including the newly-signed Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.

Dortmund finished second in the past season, two points behind Bayern Munich, after leading them by nine earlier in the season.

Forward Marco Reus, who is also yet to join the squad, told the Sport Bild weekly that Dortmund are out for the title because "after the past season and with our new signings any other aim makes no sense."

Dortmund will go to the United States July 15-21 with matches against Seattle Sounders and Champions League winners Liverpool; and hold a training camp in Switzerland July 27-August 2, with matches against Udinese and St Gallen.

Their first official match is the German Super Cup August 3 against Munich, followed by a German Cup first-round at third-tier Uerdingen on August 9. They start the Bundesliga season at home against Augsburg on August 17 or 18.

