Dusseldorf's Alfredo Morales, right, and Cologne's Kingsley Schindler challenge each other for the ball during their German Bundesliga match in Dussledorf, Germany on Sunday. Photo: Roland Weihrauch/AP

BERLIN – Fortuna Dusseldorf beat Cologne 2-0 on Sunday for a first Bundesliga home win over their regional rivals in 36 years. Rouwen Hennings converted a 38th-minute penalty, after heading against the outside post earlier, and Erik Thommy wrapped up matters on the counter with half an hour left.

Simon Terodde had headed wide for Cologne early on and was denied by goalkeeper Zach Steffen seconds before Dusseldorf's second in the rivals' first top-flight match since 1997.

Coming off a mid-week German Cup exit against fourth-tier Saarbrucken, Sunday's seventh league defeat in 10 games saw Cologne slip to second last in the table and further increased the pressure on coach Achim Beierlorzer.

Dusseldorf, who last beat Cologne at home in the top flight in 1983, with the same scoreline, moved three points clear of the danger zone and into 13th place.