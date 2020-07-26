Flick tips Bayern II coach Sebastian Hoeness for Hoffenheim job

MUNICH – Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick would not be surprised if the club's second-team coach Sebastian Hoeness is appointed by Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Hoeness, son of former West Germany and Bayern forward Dieter and nephew of ex-Bayern president Uli, won the German third-tier title with Bayern's reserve team. Media reports say Hoffenheim are keen after the surprise departure of Alfred Schreuder in June.

"We all knew and also guessed that he is thinking about it and his goal is the Bundesliga. That's quite natural," said Flick, who was Hoffenheim managing director in 2017-18 and was also coach for five years in the early 2000s.

Flick told a news conference the 38-year-old Hoeness is "very success-oriented, very self-confident and these are the qualities you need as a coach in the third division, but of course also if you want to make the leap into the Bundesliga."

Hoeness is not a candidate to become Flick's assistant with former Bayern and Germany striker Miroslav Klose beginning the role on Tuesday, Flick added.