Hoffenheim's Sebastian Rudy, right, and Frankfurt's Gelson Fernandes fight for the ball during their German Bundesliga match on Sunday. Photo: Uwe Anspach/AP

BERLIN – A first-minute goal by Martin Hinteregger was enough to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Hinteregger volleyed in after 36 seconds from Filip Kostic's cross after Hoffenheim were caught napping at a short-taken corner.

Hoffenheim's Dennis Geiger had a goal ruled out four minutes before half-time following a video review showing a team-mate in an offside position in the keeper's line of vision.

But the visitors, beginning the season with Dutschman Alfred Schreuder succeeding Julian Nagelsmann on the coaching bench, rarely threatened.

The best chance fell late on to substitute Ishak Belfodil, but he failed to connect properly with a header while unmarked in front of goal and the ball went wide off his shoulder.

Belfodil did have the ball in the net in stoppage time but the linesman's flag was up for offside.

Promoted Union Berlin play RB Leipzig in the day's later game.

DPA