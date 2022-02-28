German club Schalke ends partnership with Russia's Gazprom

Gelsenkirchen — German football club Schalke 04 announced on Monday they had prematurely ended their partnership with Russian gas giant Gazprom following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The deal between the second-tier German club and Gazprom had been due to run until 2025 with Schalke receiving around €9 million ($10 million) per year in sponsorship.

Had the Gelsenkirchen-based club won promotion back to the Bundesliga at the end of this season, the sponsorship figure would have risen to €15 million annually. Schalke had already removed the Gazprom logo from their shirts for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Karlsruhe. In a statement, Schalke said their finances were "unaffected by this decision".

"The club's management is confident that it will be able to present a new partner in the near future." Gazprom representative Matthias Warnig resigned from the club's supervisory board last Thursday. Hans-Joachim Watzke, interim president of the German Football Association (DFB), had already hinted there could be financial aid for Schalke if they split from Gazprom.