BERLIN – German football columnists were highly critical Tuesday of Juergen Klinsmann's decision to step down as coach of Hertha Berlin after just 11 weeks in charge of the Bundesliga club.
Kicker sport magazine described Klinsmann decision, which he announced via Facebook without informing the club management first, as "illoyal and egoistic" and his time in charge "an almost 11-week misunderstanding."
Referring to a first failed spell in charge of Bayern Munich during the 2008/09 season, Kicker wrote: Klinsmann tried for the second time as a club coach. As before at Bayern, the experiment went terribly wrong.
"Hertha BSC, whose upcoming opponents are direct (relegation) rivals Paderborn, Cologne, Dusseldorf and Bremen, now have to sort themselves out and reposition themselves.
"This does not have to be bad news for (Hertha's) footballing progress and the atmosphere in the dressing room and at the club."