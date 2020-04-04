German league dismisses report on Bundesliga match schedule from May

BERLIN – The German Football League (DFL) on Saturday dismissed a news report which said a Bundesliga schedule has been agreed upon to complete the season between early May and the end of June. Kicker sports magazine reported the 36 Bundesliga and second division clubs agreed on a format with games played behind closed doors in that period, provided that health and state officials gave the nod amid the coronavirus outbreak. But the DFL tweeted the report was "misleading" and that "There is no completed match schedule for the rest of the current season." It said that two scenarios were presented in the DFL assembly earlier in the week, with both subject to "considerable uncertainties" owing to the health situation in the country. "The decisive factor for the resumption of play is the assessment of the situation by politicians and authorities, to which football of course subordinates itself," the DFL said.

"The DFL does not claim any special role for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 at a time when the containment of the virus is a top priority for society as a whole."

Kicker had reported that play could possibly resume in the first or second weekend of May onwards with only few mid-week slots needed.

Most mid-week slots were rather to be reserved for one currently postponed Bundesliga match, the German cup which is at the semi-final stage, and possibly also Champions League and Europa League matches, should these competitions continue by then.

The German leagues have been suspended since mid-March and for now until April 30, with nine rounds left to be played in the top flight.

Strict government restrictions are in place until at least April 19 and not all football teams have been allowed back to their training grounds, even in small groups.

The DFL and the clubs hope to complete the season because abandoning it would mean that clubs would lose some 750 million euros (811 million dollars), the vast majority from the broadcast rights.

Kicker said on Friday, citing figures from this week's DFL assembly, that thirteen of the 36 clubs are threatened with bankruptcy, four from the Bundesliga and nine from the second tier.

One Bundesliga club is said to be in acute danger, only able to meet obligations until May if play has not started again by then and the fourth installment of the media partners is not due. The three other top flight clubs would have to file for bankruptcy in June.

Of the second-division sides, seven would have to file for bankruptcy at the end of May and the two others would face the same in June.

The last installment from the current media contract would have been paid in early May if the season had been played in a regular way and not been suspended.

Kicker also said that 12 clubs have already transferred their funds from the fourth television instalment to credit institutions and other partners in order to pay current bills.

