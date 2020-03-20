German virologist: no more professional football in 2020

HAMBURG – German professional football will remain suspended for the rest of the year owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a virologist believes.

Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit from the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg told local broadcasters NDR that a premature resumption of action would pose a major risk.

"It is not realistic to complete the season. We are seeing the situation in Europe and what we are still to face," he said in the interview published on the NDR website and to be broadcast on Sunday.

"And even if we aren't hit so bad it doesn't mean football would be allowed to restart. Because that would considerably worsen the situation again.

"So we are talking about about a time frame which will be reached next year, at the earliest."