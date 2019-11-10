FILE - Former Germany goalkeeper Robert Enke.

BERLIN - Germany coach Joachim Low on Sunday visited the grave of Robert Enke on the 10th anniversary of the death of the international goalkeeper. Low accompanied Enke's widow, Teresa, to lay a wreath at the cemetery at Empede near Hanover, the German football federation DFB said.

Enke, who was suffering from depression, took his own life on November 10, 2009. Under Low, he played eight matches for Germany between 2007 and 2009.

A minute's silence was held in many stadiums including at Saturday's top Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in memory of Enke.

Teresa Enke is the chair of the Robert Enke Foundation, founded in 2010 to help other people who suffer from depression.