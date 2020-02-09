FILE - Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Marco Rose and captain Yann Sommer. Photo: Riccardo Antimiani/AP

BERLIN – The Bundesliga game between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne set for Sunday afternoon has been called off due to an approaching storm, both clubs said in statements on their websites. They said the decision was based on the fact that they couldn't guarantee that fans could get home safely after the game was over.

It remains unclear what day the game will be rescheduled for. The match had been sold out, and more than 50,000 fans had been expected.

Host Borussia said it decided to cancel the game, based on the latest weather prognosis, after consulting the fire department, the city of Monchengladbach, police and the German Football League.

A women's Bundesliga match between MSV Duisburg and Cologne and all matches in the Lower Rhine region of Germany bordering the Dutch border were also postponed, according to reports.