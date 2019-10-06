Gladbach's scorer Patrick Herrmann, centre, and his team-mates celebrate their side's third goal during the German Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg in Moenchengladbach on Sunday. Photo: Marius Becker/AP

BERLIN – Borussia Moenchengladbach fired five goals past a hapless Augsburg to win 5-1 and go top of the Bundesliga on Sunday while VfL Wolfsburg took over second place with their victory over Union Berlin. Gladbach had scored three times by the 13th minute, including twice through Patrick Hermann and were up 4-0 before the visitors cut the deficit in the 80th minute.

Breel Embolo added a fifth for the hosts to lift them onto 16 points with their fourth straight league win.

"Coaches generally have something to be upset about but today I don't want to and don't have to do that," said Gladbach coach Marco Rose. "We did a lot of things right today. We took the right decisions with the ball, played a fantastic pressing game, were fluid and compact.

"The thing with having taken over the lead in the Bundesliga is that it is just a momentary snapshot."