BERLIN – Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Breel Embolo scored twice, set up another and also missed a penalty as the league leaders beat Freiburg 4-2 in a rollercoaster game on Sunday to stay one point clear at the top.
The Foals bounced back after last week's shock loss to Union Berlin to move up to 28 points, one ahead of RB Leipzig, with their fourth win in their last five league games.
"It was an intense game and both teams contributed to that. We deserved the win but Freiburg did have the chances to level," Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who is enjoying a dream debut season in the Bundesliga, told reporters.
"I am satisfied with the result as well as our performance. We could have scored more goals towards the end."
Next week Gladbach host champions Bayern Munich, who suffered a shock 2-1 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, dropping to fourth place on 24 points.