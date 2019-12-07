BERLIN – Borussia Moenchengladbach's Ramy Bensebaini scored twice, including a stoppage-time penalty, for a 2-1 comeback win at home to champions Bayern Munich on Saturday which kept them top of the Bundesliga.
Algeria international Bensebaini converted from the spot after Javi Martinez was sent off for bringing down Marcus Thuram in the box.
Gladbach are now on 31 points with Bayern, who suffered their second consecutive league loss, dropping to seventh on 24.
RB Leipzig are second on 30, after beating Hoffenheim 3-1 with two goals from Timo Werner.
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho also scored two apiece in a 5-0 demolition of Fortuna Duesseldorf as their side moved up to third place on 26.